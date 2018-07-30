LeBron James Comes Home To Open School In Akron
Why don't you stay???
He's coming home... but not for good this time. LeBron James will return to Cleveland today to open his "I Promise" school in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation will open the "I Promise" school with an inaugural class of 240 students and LBJ hopes to give kids in Akron everything they need to succeed.
The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams... https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018
and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of --) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go ---- @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018