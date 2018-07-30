LeBron James Comes Home To Open School In Akron

July 30, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

He's coming home... but not for good this time. LeBron James will return to Cleveland today to open his "I Promise" school in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation will open the "I Promise" school with an inaugural class of 240 students and LBJ hopes to give kids in Akron everything they need to succeed. 

