LeBron James Comes Home To Open School In Akron

He's coming home... but not for good this time. LeBron James will return to Cleveland today to open his "I Promise" school in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation will open the "I Promise" school with an inaugural class of 240 students and LBJ hopes to give kids in Akron everything they need to succeed.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams... https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018