LeBron James 'The Shop' Airs Tonight On HBO

Tonight is the night that LeBron James new late-night show, "The Shop," airs on HBO.

LeBron James pops up in a barber shop to have free-flowing conversations with friends (Draymond Green?) about sports, music, pop culture, and world events.

Special guests include Snoop Dogg as they talk about respect for black people outside of America, and Jon Stewart reveals what he thinks could unite human kind.

The show airs tonight at 11 pm.

Take a sneak peak below.