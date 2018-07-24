LeBron's Photo At Mayfield Heights BMV Goes Viral

Okay... it's kind of funny

July 24, 2018
Aren't BMV's the worst?

Long lines, (sometimes) rude people, and imagine having to deal with all of that, just to sit down to take your new liscense photo, to see a picture of LeBron James in a Lakers jersey. 

Who's responsible for this!? The BMV Deputy Registrar, Tom Vorell is.

The viral moment was said to be an insde joke among Clevelanders and to also relieve stress for those standing in those long lines.

In an interview with Fox 8, Vorell said, "We all know what happened, we're grateful that LeBron brought us a championship but at the same time, you know we don't all have to be happy that he left, so it's just a way of getting a good little barb and both to him and to us."

