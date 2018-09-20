LeBron James Will Star In Space Jam 2

The rumors about Space Jam 2 have been circling.... forever. But it seems to be OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL, or at least Instagram official, that Space Jam 2 is happening and it will star Akron's own, LeBron James.

LeBron confirmed the movie yesterday with this post to Instagram.

The picture shows a basketball locker room, with players LeBron James and Bugs Bunny right next to each other. The film will start production in 2019.