LeBron Returns To The Q Wednesday Night

We knew this day would come. LeBron and his new girlfriend (The Lakers), will be at the Q tonight.

But how will former fans react to the King's homecoming? It's hard to tell. Is he a hero or a villian?

LeBron has left Cleveland twice now, but it seems the departures have two different feelings attached to them. When LeBron "took his talents to South Beach," fans felt betrayed. But this time around, while still disappointed, the feeling was more understanding.

No one was burning jerseys, no one was wearing "Quitness" shirts. Will they celebrate or boo him tonight when he finally makes his way back to the Quicken Loans Arena?

Although both departures have been tough, LeBron did leave a championship behind for the city of Cleveland the second time around.

The Cavs take on the Lakers tonight at 8 pm.