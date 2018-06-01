LeBron's Suit Shorts Have Us Asking Questions

June 1, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Before the Cavs' devastating loss last night, Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James rolled up wearing suit shorts and unmatched socks. 

But really, he's not messing around here. That bag he's carrying is worth $41,000.

Here's the NBA Commissioner totally supporting LeBron's outfit: 

