LeBron's Suit Shorts Have Us Asking Questions
June 1, 2018
Before the Cavs' devastating loss last night, Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James rolled up wearing suit shorts and unmatched socks.
LeBron and Jordan Clarkson arrived at Oracle wearing suit shorts --#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/aPe85moiND— The Ringer (@ringer) May 31, 2018
But really, he's not messing around here. That bag he's carrying is worth $41,000.
Here's the NBA Commissioner totally supporting LeBron's outfit:
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on @KingJames' suit shorts: "LeBron defines fashion." #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/UZ2yiU0qxP— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 1, 2018
What do you think?