Legal Sports Betting Coming Soon To Many States

By Paul Laux

Cancel those flight plans. You might not have to go all the way to Las Vegas to bet on your favorite sports team.

The Supreme Court has ruled a federal law preventing gambling on sports unconstitutional, opening the path for legal sports betting in all 50 states.

Originally, only Nevada was exempt from this rule.

States are already planning on jumping on the sports betting game, however, Ohio does not seem like it will be one of the early adopters.

A Supreme Court decision that expands sports betting beyond Nevada could mean billions of dollars in new business for the casino industry https://t.co/jbBMkvSbgX pic.twitter.com/8pEzuzhCdR — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2018

"Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own," the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion. "Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not."

Several states will be presenting legislation later this year to make it official.