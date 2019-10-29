Lewis Capaldi Tops The Hot 100

You ok, America?

Lewis Capaldi has topped the Hot 100 with his first U.S. single, "Someone You Loved," after spending 24 weeks on the charts.

SOMEONE YOU LOVED IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN THE USA!!!--



America’s Sweetheart ❤️----x pic.twitter.com/h9YXWDV7x5 — America’s Sweetheart (@LewisCapaldi) October 28, 2019

Coming in at number two is Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” followed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” at three, Post Malone’s“Circles” at four and Chris Brown’s “No Guidance,” featuring Drake, at five.

Capaldi said, "I feel like America's sweetheart, at least for a moment," adding, "I feel like I'm the sweetest heart in all of the U.S. of A." He adds, "I feel like I'm a wrestler, and I'm just walking out [to the ring> and there's an American flag, and I'm saying, 'U.S.A! U.S.A.!' That's what I feel like, a wrestler."

I guess this does kind of make him America's sweetheart.