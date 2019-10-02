Liam Neeson Spotted In Brook Park and Parma

While filming for his new movie "The Minuteman," multiple reports came in that Liam Neeson was caught filming at Charlie's Dog House Diner on Brookpark Road and Parma's Last Stop Bar yesterday.

Liam Neeson spotted filming for new movie at Cleveland diner (video) today ---------- #liamneeson#theminuteman pic.twitter.com/nnEEaM0for — LNfanBr---- (@liamneesonfanbr) October 1, 2019

“The Minuteman" is going to be about a rancher on the Arizona border who helps a young boy seek safety from the cartel.

We also know that Liam Neeson and company will be shooting in Wellington, location unknown.