Liam Neeson Spotted In Brook Park and Parma

Watch out Cleveland, he's close!

October 2, 2019
The Jeremiah Show
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 04: Liam Neeson attends the screening of "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" during the 56th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

While filming for his new movie "The Minuteman," multiple reports came in that Liam Neeson was caught filming at Charlie's Dog House Diner on Brookpark Road and Parma's Last Stop Bar yesterday.

“The Minuteman" is going to be about a rancher on the Arizona border who helps a young boy seek safety from the cartel. 

We also know that Liam Neeson and company will be shooting in Wellington, location unknown. 

