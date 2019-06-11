Lil Nas X Number One For 10th Straight Week

Lil Nas X is still sitting pretty at the top of the carts. For a song that started out surrounded by a lot of controversy, the rapper’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is at number one on both the “Billboard” Hot 100 and Streaming Songs charts for an tenth week. It also tops the Digital Songs Sales chart for a seventh week.

With ten weeks on top the Hot 100, Lil Nas X now has the longest reign at number one since Drake’s “In My Feelings.” It is also the 38th song to have at least 10 weeks at number one. Only two songs have made it to the record 16 weeks at No. 1: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," in 1995-96. Can Lil Nas X hold on for six more weeks?