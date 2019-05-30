Lil Nas X Surprises Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights

The power of the internet.

May 30, 2019
Ask any kid what their favorite song is, the answer will be "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X. That's why when he showed up to Lander Elementary school in Mayfield Heights, chaos ensued. Let's get to how this all started...

Last week, students at Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights recorded a video singing along to “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X saw the video and responded on Twitter, asking when the students wanted a free show.

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram, "SAW THESE KIDS TURNIN UP TO OLD TOWN ROAD 5 DAYS AGO AND HAD TO COME THRU AND PERFORM ONE TIME. LOVE THESE MOMENTS!"

Lil Nas X
Mayfield Heights