Lil Nas X Ties Billboard Hot 100 Record

Lil Nas X has landed a new, huge chart milestone with his song "Old Town Road."

The hit song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is at number one for a 16th week, which means it has now tied Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for the most weeks at number one.

Meanwhile, “Old Town Road" also tops the Streaming Songs chart for a 16th week, which ties “Despacito’s” record, and is number one on the Digital Songs Sales chart for an 12th week, the Songs of Summer chart for an eighth week, and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a 16th week each.

It doesn't seem like "Old Town Road" is going anywhere soon. Lil Nas X wants to drop remix after remix of the song. He recently released a remix with Mason Ramsey and Young Thug, and has asked (via Twitter) for Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton to get on the remix train.

We will be singing this song in 2035, we are sure of it.