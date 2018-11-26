'The Lion King' Teaser Broke The Internet

Has there ever been this much hype about a Disney reboot?

It seemed like the world stopped turning when millions caught a glimpse of the live-action remake of the Disney classic, 'The Lion King.' Do you live under a rock and missed 'The Lion King' teaser?

No worries, we got you.

Choas ensued. The 93-second preview was viewed 224.6 million times within its first 24 hours, setting a new record.

From most reactions from people around the world viewing the teaser for the first time, it's safe to say the majority of people can't wait to see this movie.

When I see the new lion king preview pic.twitter.com/FDBGT2TJht — Mr./Coach Rob (@Biggestboss72) November 25, 2018

90s kids flooding into the theater to see The Lion King next year... pic.twitter.com/iNLzvapMVw — Pip ⚓️ ☠️ ----‍☠️ (@pirateherojones) November 25, 2018

my reaction when “The Circle Of Life” comes on during the new Lion King movie. pic.twitter.com/I0t1eYzpk5 — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) November 26, 2018

The Lion King trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. pic.twitter.com/fsY9nzJhTS — Freaking Awesome (@freak1ngawesome) November 26, 2018

Me watching the Lion King trailer pic.twitter.com/M3gyucd26G — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 26, 2018

Who can hardly wait!?

'The Lion King' will hit theaters July 19, 2019.