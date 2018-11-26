'The Lion King' Teaser Broke The Internet

"Everything the light touches..."

November 26, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

© Walt Disney Studios

Categories: 
The Jeremiah Show
Viral Videos

Has there ever been this much hype about a Disney reboot?

It seemed like the world stopped turning when millions caught a glimpse of the live-action remake of the Disney classic, 'The Lion King.' Do you live under a rock and missed 'The Lion King' teaser?

No worries, we got you.

Choas ensued. The 93-second preview was viewed 224.6 million times within its first 24 hours, setting a new record.

From most reactions from people around the world viewing the teaser for the first time, it's safe to say the majority of people can't wait to see this movie.

Who can hardly wait!?

'The Lion King' will hit theaters July 19, 2019.

Tags: 
The Lion King
Disney