LIST: 8 Places To Watch an Ohio Sunset

Romantic!

June 27, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Local
Summer

One great thing about living on Lake Erie is its beautiful sunsets. For a special night out, take your sweetheart to one of these places:

Hinckley Lake - Hinckley Township 

  • It's in the Metroparks Reservation. You can paddle out and watch the sunset as it goes behind the trees.

Miller Road Park - Avon Lake 

  • A romantic pier, a walk on the beach, or sitting in the park, there are many beautiful places here for watching a sunset.

Nimisila Reservoir - Green

  • There's a good chance you'll see wildlife, like eagles. Boating, fishing and hiking are a few of the many things you can do here.

Solistice Steps - Lakewood 

  • These steps are beautiful, and situated in the perfect spot on Lake Erie. Here's a photo gallery and a video if you've never seen them before!

Sunset Park - Willoughby

  • Tucked away by the lake with swing benches, as you're looking down from the top of the bluff. Gorgeous!

Whiskey Island - Cleveland

  • Go here if you're looking for a day of boating, live entertainment and a great meal. You can see the sunset right off the water!

Virginia Kendall Park - Peninsula

  • It's on the banks of the Cuyahoga River. Be sure to check this one in autumn, because your sunset will be over the beautiful multicolored treetops. 
Tags: 
Ohio Sunset
cleveland