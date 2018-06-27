LIST: 8 Places To Watch an Ohio Sunset
Romantic!
June 27, 2018
One great thing about living on Lake Erie is its beautiful sunsets. For a special night out, take your sweetheart to one of these places:
Hinckley Lake - Hinckley Township
- It's in the Metroparks Reservation. You can paddle out and watch the sunset as it goes behind the trees.
Miller Road Park - Avon Lake
- A romantic pier, a walk on the beach, or sitting in the park, there are many beautiful places here for watching a sunset.
Nimisila Reservoir - Green
- There's a good chance you'll see wildlife, like eagles. Boating, fishing and hiking are a few of the many things you can do here.
Solistice Steps - Lakewood
- These steps are beautiful, and situated in the perfect spot on Lake Erie. Here's a photo gallery and a video if you've never seen them before!
Sunset Park - Willoughby
- Tucked away by the lake with swing benches, as you're looking down from the top of the bluff. Gorgeous!
Whiskey Island - Cleveland
- Go here if you're looking for a day of boating, live entertainment and a great meal. You can see the sunset right off the water!
Virginia Kendall Park - Peninsula
- It's on the banks of the Cuyahoga River. Be sure to check this one in autumn, because your sunset will be over the beautiful multicolored treetops.