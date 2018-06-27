LIST: 8 Places To Watch an Ohio Sunset

One great thing about living on Lake Erie is its beautiful sunsets. For a special night out, take your sweetheart to one of these places:

Hinckley Lake - Hinckley Township

It's in the Metroparks Reservation. You can paddle out and watch the sunset as it goes behind the trees.

Miller Road Park - Avon Lake

A romantic pier, a walk on the beach, or sitting in the park, there are many beautiful places here for watching a sunset.

Nimisila Reservoir - Green

There's a good chance you'll see wildlife, like eagles. Boating, fishing and hiking are a few of the many things you can do here.

Solistice Steps - Lakewood

These steps are beautiful, and situated in the perfect spot on Lake Erie. Here's a photo gallery and a video if you've never seen them before!

Sunset Park - Willoughby

Tucked away by the lake with swing benches, as you're looking down from the top of the bluff. Gorgeous!

Whiskey Island - Cleveland

Go here if you're looking for a day of boating, live entertainment and a great meal. You can see the sunset right off the water!

Virginia Kendall Park - Peninsula