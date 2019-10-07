LIST: Stores That Will Be Closed For Thanksgiving 2019

Here's a list of places that will be closed on Thanksgiving -- Updated as of October 7th 2019

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—will close for Thanksgiving.

Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.