LIST: Stores That Will Be Closed For Thanksgiving 2019
October 7, 2019
Here's a list of places that will be closed on Thanksgiving -- Updated as of October 7th 2019
- Ace Hardware
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Sam’s Club
- Stein Mart
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—will close for Thanksgiving.
Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.