Live Nation Announces $20 Tickets For National Concert Week
By Paul Laux
National Concert Week begins April 30th!
To get you ready, Live Nation has announced $20 tickets so you don't have to worry about breaking the bank to go.
The tickets will be $20 per show, with shows all across different cities. In Cleveland, shows will be at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and more.
SAVE THE DATE: National Concert Week is almost here! To celebrate summer concert season, Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets to +1,500 shows from April 30 – May 8! https://t.co/oTfUUapt4J pic.twitter.com/jxMs8QzDYc— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 23, 2018
Don't know what shows this deal will cover? Here are some of the concerts you can check out for just $20!
311 / The Offspring
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
5 Seconds of Summer
Alan Jackson
Arcade Fire
Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
Backstreet Boys
Beck
Bon Jovi
Brad Paisley
Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult
Charlie Puth
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Chris Brown
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Counting Crows / LIVE
David Blaine
Dead & Company
Def Leppard / Journey
Dierks Bentley
Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle
Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G
Erasure
Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Game of Thrones
G-Eazy
Godsmack / Shinedown
Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers
Hall & Oates / Train
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Jason Aldean
Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers
Joe Biden
Juanes / Mon Laferte
Keith Urban
Kesha / Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Kid Rock
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
Kygo
Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence
Logic
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
Ms. Lauryn Hill
NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM
Niall Horan
ODESZA
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Pentatonix
Poison / Cheap Trick
Post Malone
Rascal Flatts
Ray LaMontagne
Rise Against / AFI
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
Shakira
Shania Twain
Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers
Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers
The Smashing Pumpkins
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Vans Warped Tour
Weezer / Pixies
Zac Brown Band
Time to get your friends together and check out some of the hottest concerts this summer.