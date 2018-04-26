Live Nation Announces $20 Tickets For National Concert Week

By Paul Laux

National Concert Week begins April 30th!

To get you ready, Live Nation has announced $20 tickets so you don't have to worry about breaking the bank to go.

The tickets will be $20 per show, with shows all across different cities. In Cleveland, shows will be at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and more.

SAVE THE DATE: National Concert Week is almost here! To celebrate summer concert season, Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets to +1,500 shows from April 30 – May 8! https://t.co/oTfUUapt4J pic.twitter.com/jxMs8QzDYc — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 23, 2018

Don't know what shows this deal will cover? Here are some of the concerts you can check out for just $20!

311 / The Offspring

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul

5 Seconds of Summer

Alan Jackson

Arcade Fire

Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage

Backstreet Boys

Beck

Bon Jovi

Brad Paisley

Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch

Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult

Charlie Puth

Chicago / REO Speedwagon

Chris Brown

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

Counting Crows / LIVE

David Blaine

Dead & Company

Def Leppard / Journey

Dierks Bentley

Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle

Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G

Erasure

Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Game of Thrones

G-Eazy

Godsmack / Shinedown

Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers

Hall & Oates / Train

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers

Joe Biden

Juanes / Mon Laferte

Keith Urban

Kesha / Macklemore

Kevin Hart

Kid Rock

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018

Kygo

Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence

Logic

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town

Ms. Lauryn Hill

NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM

Niall Horan

ODESZA

Ozzy Osbourne

Paramore

Pentatonix

Poison / Cheap Trick

Post Malone

Rascal Flatts

Ray LaMontagne

Rise Against / AFI

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper

Shakira

Shania Twain

Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers

Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers

The Smashing Pumpkins

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Vans Warped Tour

Weezer / Pixies

Zac Brown Band

Time to get your friends together and check out some of the hottest concerts this summer.