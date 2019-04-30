Lori Loughlin Arraigned On Charges

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among over a dozen parents arraigned yesterday on new charges in the college admissions scandal. The 16 defendants were recently indicted for conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors accused 36 parents, coaches and test-takers worked with college consultant William Singer to cheat on SATs or falsify students' profiles as athletic recruits. The hearing took place in Boston, but both Loughlin and Mossimo did not appear.

Meanwhile, Felicity Huffman is set to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal on May 13th. Huffman was previously scheduled to enter her plea on May 21st. The actress agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.