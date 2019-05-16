Lori Loughlin Thinks She's Going Back To Work

Earlier this week, Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying 15-thousand dollars for her daughter to get more time on the SAT and to have her wrong answers corrected in the college admissions scandal. Some thought Lori Loughlin would follow her lead, but Lori seems to be staying with the opposite approach, she seems confident that she’ll come out the other side unscathed.

We have previously reported that she’s pleading “not guilty” and has waived her right to appear in court for the arraignment, and now a source says that she’s convinced she’s going back to work once the scandal blows over. “It’s killing her that her squeaky-clean reputation has done a total 180,” the source tell Us Weekly. “She thinks she’s not going to serve jail time and [will] return to work.”

Loughlin and her husband, Giannulli, pleaded not guilty in April to charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Each of the charges call for up to 20 years in federal prison.