Lori Loughlin Will Plead Not Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

The wait is over. Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pled not guilty to the college admissions scandal, while Felicity Huffman and the other defendants have admitted guilt.

According to documents filed in Boston federal court, Loughlin and Giannulli are going with “not guilty” on charges of federal fraud and money laundering. They’re also waiving their right to appear in federal court for an arraignment. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her kids into USC and they face hefty fines and prison time.

So what's behind their decision to enter a not guilty plea? According to a source close to the family, "Lori really believes she isn't guilty and that any parent would have done the same thing that she did if they were in that position. She plans to fight this and for her girls. She can't imagine what will happen to them if she goes to jail."

The insider adds, "She's rolling the dice and thinks that she has a strong defense."

The Department of Justice press release states that each charge against the actress provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.