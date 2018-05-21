A Lottery Player Has Won Millions Again

May 21, 2018
Lottery

As if winning millions in the lottery doesn't make you the envy of your neighborhood, winning twice will probably do the trick.

That's exactly what happened to California native, Antulio Mazariegos.

After winning $1 million on a lotto ticket, he thought he would try again a couple months later, and won again. This time for $5 million.

While he can't pinpoint the cause of his winning streak, he's going to play again to see if it lasts.

