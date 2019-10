Jeremiah and Jack explore Lutheran High School West as our Jeremiah Show high school of the week!

The Longhorns were a ton of fun! It was spirit week, so all the students were dressed up in pajamas when we toured their school on Tuesday. We got to see the new and old gym, sat in on a class, visited freshman lunch, and got a tour of the whole school!

Good luck this week on the field!

Go Longhorns!