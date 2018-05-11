Malley's Chocolates May Have Had Credit Card Information Stolen

By Paul Laux

In another cyber attack, Malley's Chocolates was hit by someone who got into the system weeks before Easter and stole the information of around 3,400 customers.

The attack only affected those who made purchases online, not in-store. The company has begun mailing individuals who may have had their information stolen.

"It was awful," Malley's Chairman and co-owner Mike Malley said in an interview. "We take our customers' privacy and security very seriously."

After an investigation, it was found that all security protocols and software on the information was, in-fact, updated and running.

There is still no idea how the hacker was actually able to get by security.

