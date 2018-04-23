Man Arrested For Breaking Into Taylor Swift's Apartment
By Paul Laux
Recently, a man broke into Taylor Swift's NYC aparment, and then fell asleep. So if you're going to do this, better be on a full night's rest.
The 22 year-old man broke into Swift's apartment after climbing a ladder and smashing out a window with his hand. He then took a shower, and fell asleep.
Suprisingly, this isn't the first time he's attempted this. He was arrested in February for trying to break down her front door with a shovel.
Roger Alvarado, 22, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking in the first degree, burglary, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the third degree.