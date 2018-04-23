Man Arrested For Breaking Into Taylor Swift's Apartment

By Paul Laux

Recently, a man broke into Taylor Swift's NYC aparment, and then fell asleep. So if you're going to do this, better be on a full night's rest.

The 22 year-old man broke into Swift's apartment after climbing a ladder and smashing out a window with his hand. He then took a shower, and fell asleep.

It always nice to takes that short little nap but it is bad when it is someone else house you have broken into



Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home and took a nap: police https://t.co/qO6imoI2rl — Darrel LS MacDonald (@Darrel_Mac) April 22, 2018

Suprisingly, this isn't the first time he's attempted this. He was arrested in February for trying to break down her front door with a shovel.

Roger Alvarado, 22, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking in the first degree, burglary, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the third degree.