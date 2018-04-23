Taylor Swift

USA Today Images

Man Arrested For Breaking Into Taylor Swift's Apartment

April 23, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

Recently, a man  broke into Taylor Swift's NYC aparment, and then fell asleep.  So if you're going to do this, better be on a full night's rest.

The 22 year-old man broke into Swift's apartment after climbing a ladder and smashing out a window with his hand.  He then took a shower, and fell asleep.

Suprisingly, this isn't the first time he's attempted this.  He was arrested in February for trying to break down her front door with a shovel.

Roger Alvarado, 22, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking in the first degree, burglary, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the third degree.

 

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
READ MORE READ LESS