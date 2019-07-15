Mariah Carey Wants To Do An Old Town Road Remix
One sweet Old Town Road
July 15, 2019
There seems to be no stop to Lil Nas X "Old Town Road." The summer hit has been sitting at #1 for 14 weeks now, which is creeping up on the record for most time spent at #1 (16 weeks).
The latest "Old Town Road" remix features internet sensation Mason Ramsey and Young Thug.
thank u @LilNasX --⚡️-- pic.twitter.com/UeSOn8kqUl— Mason Ramsey (@masonramsey) July 14, 2019
But he's not the only celeb wanting to get in on the OTR action. Could we see a Mariah Carey OTR remix? It's not far off...
ok mariah carey lets get this remix in— nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019
Lil Nas X took to Twitter to invite the pop super star to get in on the remix, and she didn't say no.
One Sweet Town Road! https://t.co/Y30tSz2Fhw pic.twitter.com/viPrYNAnfM— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 13, 2019