Mariah Carey Wants To Do An Old Town Road Remix

There seems to be no stop to Lil Nas X "Old Town Road." The summer hit has been sitting at #1 for 14 weeks now, which is creeping up on the record for most time spent at #1 (16 weeks).

The latest "Old Town Road" remix features internet sensation Mason Ramsey and Young Thug.

But he's not the only celeb wanting to get in on the OTR action. Could we see a Mariah Carey OTR remix? It's not far off...

ok mariah carey lets get this remix in — nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to invite the pop super star to get in on the remix, and she didn't say no.