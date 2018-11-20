Mark Wahlberg Joins The Jeremiah Show

Mark Wahlberg joined the show this morning to give us the inside scoop on his new movie which premiered last week.

The film, produced by Wahlberg and Sean Anders, is described as:

When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.

Audiences are LOVING #InstantFamily. This Friday bring your family to the perfect film for the holiday season. To get tickets: https://t.co/8ok7gmUaCe pic.twitter.com/o93xhsWRDL — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) November 14, 2018

We also got his thoughts on Baker Mayfield since, ya know, he's a huge Patriots fan.

