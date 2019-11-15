Matt Fish From Melt Tells Us How To Be A Hunger Hero This Weekend In Lakewood
Over 40 local restaurants and retailers have pledged 10% of their food sales to help end hunger in Lakewood.
November 15, 2019
If you are hungry.... make sure you go to Lakewood this weekend.
They are having the second annual End Hunger in Lakewood, where over 40 local restaurants and retailers have pledged 10% of their food sales to help end hunger in Lakewood.
Listen to our interview with Matt Fish of Melt to hear the details!
