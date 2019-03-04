Matt Nathanson Hangs With Jeremiah & Morgan Before Sold Out Show

Matt Nathanson, a beyond talented singer and songwriter with whom we're lucky enough to be friends, stopped in Cleveland this past weekend to perform at the Beachland Ballroom.

Matt, who just visited Cleveland with O.A.R. this past summer, recently released his 13th studio album in late 2018, shortly after the release of his 12th album which was an homage to Def Leppard.

It came as no surprise that Matt's Cleveland tour stop sold out in minutes, seeing as his new hits like "Way Way Back" and "Used To Be" are being played everywhere. Since this tour's popularity was showcased before it even started, his team decided to add a VIP private acoustic preshow along with a meet & greet so fans were able to get more out of his visit.

Lucky for us, Jeremiah and Morgan from The Jeremiah Show were invited into Matt's green room for a pre-preshow interview. Our morning show hosts were given the opportunity to ask him personal questions that resulted in a load of laughs. See for yourself below!