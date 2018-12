Matthew Dellavedova Receives Standing Ovation In Return To Cleveland

Cleveland fans are welcoming back Matthew Dellavedova with open arms.

Before he even stepped foot on the court, Delly was welcomed back to the Q with a standing ovation.

Huge ovation as #Cavs welcome back Matthew Dellavedova. pic.twitter.com/qnR9ffWR4w — Mike C (@mikecoutee94) December 9, 2018

Matthew Dellavedova on return to Cleveland (Pt. 1): "If it was gonna be anywhere, I'm glad it was here." #Cavs pic.twitter.com/P3hsBLjeTP — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) December 9, 2018

“I appreciate the love from everyone,” he said. “It makes me feel very welcome.”

"Delly" began his career with the Cavaliers in 2014 and was a key player when the Cavs won their championship in 2016.

“It makes me feel great,” he said. “My time here was really special and I loved every minute of it. It makes me excited to get back out there and play for everyone in this city because it’s a special place.”

Cleveland acquired Dellavedova in a three-team trade on Friday with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.