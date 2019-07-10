Watch: MAX Talks Singing National Anthem At All-Star Game, His Nerves, And More

MAX did an absolutely fantastic job singing the national anthem at the MLB All-Star Game right here in Cleveland last night!

The 'love me less' singer came into Q104 this morning after a night at the ballpark and told us every thing about his performance. Was MAX nervous? You bet!

He also told us about his jacket that he wore on the stage, which Jeremiah was very jealous of. You can watch him talk about that in the video below.

Above, MAX tells us about how he changed his Twitter handle, and how he uses certain memorization techniques to remember his wife's phone number.

To say we were impressed is an understatement.

Thanks for joining us MAX. You're welcome back anytime!