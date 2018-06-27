Mayflies Are Almost Here
No! This is our worst Cleveland nightmare
June 27, 2018
For those of us who have finally cleaned up all the midges around the house, you'll be sad to hear mayfly season is nearly upon us. They've been spotted in Toledo, which means we're up next.
THIS IS WHAT WE'RE SOON TO BE DEALING WITH:
Here are some things you may not have known about mayflies:
- They're completely harmless.
- Swarms are a good thing for ecological reasons: they're fish and bird food.
- They're born from mayfly eggs laid in the ocean.