mayo and ketchup

Dreamstime

Mayochup Is Now Really A Thing

April 12, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

This is all french-fry-loving, midwestern person's dream. Mayochup. It is literally what it sounds like too. Mayo and ketchup.

People have been seen making this delicious dip for a while now, but it was always just a little too odd to market. However now, Heinz is ready to take a leap, and began selling bottles of it!

Just be honest with yourself, you know you always wanted this to be a thing.

Tags: 
mayochup
food
READ MORE READ LESS