Mayochup Is Now Really A Thing

By Paul Laux

This is all french-fry-loving, midwestern person's dream. Mayochup. It is literally what it sounds like too. Mayo and ketchup.

People have been seen making this delicious dip for a while now, but it was always just a little too odd to market. However now, Heinz is ready to take a leap, and began selling bottles of it!

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Just be honest with yourself, you know you always wanted this to be a thing.