Mega Millions Jackpot continues to grow before drawing.

Are you feeling lucky?

There was not a winner for Tuesday’s Mega Millions $667 million jackpot drawing.

Since then the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to just under $1 billion dollars. That is a whole lot of money!

Lottery officials raised the jackpot yesterday to $970 Million dollars due to an increase in sales leading up to Friday's drawing. No one has won the Mega Millions since July 24th, causing the second largest jackpot in history.

The record is still held by a $1.6 Billion Powerball jackpot that was won in 2016.

If you did happen to win, you can choose to take a lump sum of $513 Million after taxes or an annuity of the $970 Million paid out over 29 years.

JUST IN: Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $970,000,000! What would YOU do with that much $$$? https://t.co/W1vUNLSAev pic.twitter.com/gE9pjwJPPx — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 18, 2018

Me Watching The Winning Lottery Numbers Tonight For $970 Million Dollars!



A Historic Jackpot For Mega Millions... Good Luck!#MegaMillions --pic.twitter.com/cCOxtUIrMh — ~Marietta️ (@MariettaPosts) October 19, 2018

The odds of winning the current Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The drawing will take place Friday, October 19th at 11 p.m. ET