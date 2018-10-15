Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child!

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

This statement from Kensington Palace confirms that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.

The annoucnement comes five months after Meghan and Prince Harry wed at Windsor Castle.

The royal baby is due in the spring of 2019.