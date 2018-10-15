Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

I'm not crying, YOU'RE CRYING

October 15, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

SIPA © Press Association

Categories: 
Celebrity News
The Jeremiah Show

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child!

This statement from Kensington Palace confirms that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.

The annoucnement comes five months after Meghan and Prince Harry wed at Windsor Castle.

The royal baby is due in the spring of 2019.

Tags: 
Meghan Markle
prince harry