Meghan Markle's New York Baby Shower Is Today!

Meghan Markle is celebrating her pregnancy in New York City.

She arrived in the big apple on Friday or a few days of fun, food, and fellowship with some of her closest friends.

“The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” an insider explained. “This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.”

The baby shower is being thrown by Meghan's best friend and stylist Jessica Muroney. Markle and 15 of her closest friends will celebrate her first child at her five-star hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

It's not clear if Meghan will have another shower in the UK.

The royal couple is expecting their first baby in April.