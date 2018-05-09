Mentor Students Get Even More Surprises

By Paul Laux

For the students of Mentor who had their Washington D.C. trip pulled right out from under them, there are even more surprises for them.

Almost right after it happened, the Cleveland Cavaliers offered to take them all to a watch party for a playoff game.

WATCH LIVE: Mentor students get big surprise after Washington, D.C. trip canceled https://t.co/wVlk8pNHND via @fox8news — fox8news (@fox8news) May 8, 2018

Now, there are even more places on their list. Cedar Point offered them a stay at the Hotel Breakers, along with a fun day at the park.

They will also be heading to the Rock Hall, FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

While it can't match the trip the could have had in D.C., Cleveland sight-seeing is nothing to be upset about.