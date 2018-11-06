Important Reminders About Election Day

Today is your last chance to cast your vote in the midterm elections!

Before you head out, there are a few things you should know...

Ohios voting hours are 6:30 am - 7:30 pm.

Ballot ready has compiled all candidates running in the 2018 elections in each state as well as the ballot measures you'll be voting on. The website also allows you to save and print your ballot.

Here are your voter identification requirements.

Here are various polling locations in Ohio.

Make sure you get out there ant VOTE!