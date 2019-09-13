Mike "The Situation" Is A Free Man

CABS ARE HERE to get Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and take him home from jail.

The Situation was released from federal prison after serving eight months for tax evasion. He was picked up, not by the cabs, but by his wife Lauren.

Sorrentino's first stop as a free man, a pizza joint in Matawan, Denino's. He ordered two vodka pies, a cheese and tomato pie, broccoli rabe and sausage pie, chicken fingers, fries, and some fried shrimp. A meal worth a casual $133. Hey... he's a free man afterall!

What's next for Mike and Lauren? Possibly a baby situation....