Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Married!

After a weekend full of speculation, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to confirm that she and longtime boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth got married over the holiday weekend.

The singer posted photos of herself in a white dress, with her arms wrapped tighlyl around the groom. In the black-and-white pictures, there is a delicate bouquet beside the couple and Liam looks to be wearing a wedding band on his ring finger.

10 years later ..... A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

12.23.18 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

Miley captions her pictures with "10 years later...." and "12.23.18."

Miley said, "A lot of people say I can't believe they're getting married so young, but life is too short to not spend every moment making the person that makes you the happiest happy in return."