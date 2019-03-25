Hannah Montana Celebrates 13th Anniversary

Ready to feel old? Hannah Montana celebrated its 13th anniversary over the weekend.

The Disney Channel hit made Miley Cyrus a household name. The actress and pop star played Miley Steward, a regular teenager whose alter ego just so happened to be pop superstar, Hannah Montana.

The show also starred her real-life dad and fellow musician, Billy Ray Cyrus, who tweeted sentiments to the anniversay this weekend.

"Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana!" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of the cast. "13 years ago today we released the pilot! @mileycyrus @[email protected] @mitchelmusso."

Miley also took to twitter to remember her beginnings, saying, "It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air."

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

Mitchell Musso also posted this throwback to commemorate.

Mix it all together and you know you'll get the best of both worlds.