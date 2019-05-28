Miley Cyrus Teases New Project

Miley Cyrus is giving us a sneak peak at some new stuff she is working on. The pop-star shared what will be her album cover art for a new album, "She Is Coming."

SHE IS COMING -- 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence -- miley.lk/sheiscoming (link in story) -- : @graysorrenti

In a bit of a retro-throwback, Miley shared the black-and-white cover, which features her hovering over the camera wearing a "Never Mind the Bollocks" T-shirt along with a "Parental Advisory" warning.

This new album will be the first since she released "Younger Now," in 2017. The project is set to be released this Friday.

