The Minerva Gold Hunt Continues

By Paul Laux

The hunt continues for gold in Minerva.

Every year about this time, a massive influx of gold searchers head to the small town to try to get rich. But why?

It's all thanks to a 250-year-old mystery that speculates there is $13 million in gold coins hidden in the small town. Coins that, to this day, have never been found.

Legend says the French military hid the coins during the French and Indian war, but never returned to claim their money. They left details and markers as to how to find it, however nothing has been seen yet.

The search continues.