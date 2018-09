Mary Halsey's karaoke performance of Missy Elliott's "Work It" went viral and it's pretty obvious as to why. SHE KILLED it then, and killed it AGAIN on the Ellen show. But of course, leave it to Ellen to give Mary the surprise of her life. Watch Missy Elliott take the stage with her "funky white sister"!

