Monsters Inc. Gets Spin-off Show

Are you ready to return to the Laugh Floor? If so, you are in luck. The Disney classic “Monsters Inc.” which touched the hearts of us all as kids is back with its own spin-off show.

“Monsters at Work” is set to premiere on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ coming out later this year. “Monsters at Work” is set 6 months after the ending of the original movie, and all your favorites are back. Sully (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are back on the Laugh Floor, but this time they are not alone. The shows main character Tylor (Ben Feldman) is a young up and comer on the Laugh Floor, who wants to be just like his heroes Mike and Sully.

We expect this show to bring back all the feeling of that classic Disney Nostalgia! ​