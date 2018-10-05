Mumford & Sons' World Tour Stopping In Cleveland

Mumford & Sons are going on a world tour that will make a stop in Cleveland! The show, with a theater-in-the-round stage, will be at the Q on March 9, 2019.

The indie-folk rockers will start their world tour November 16 in Ireland, will go through Europe, Australia, and North America. The tour coincides with the release of a fourth studio album, "Delta." Their first single from the new album, "Guiding Light" is getting rave reviews. Rolling Stone describes the song as "wildly experimental" with "elements of electronica, rap, jazz and other sonic territory rarely visited."

Video of Mumford &amp; Sons - Guiding Light (Lyric Video)

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Oct. 12. You can get them on the Quicken Loans website, or Mumford & Sons official website.