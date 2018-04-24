Browns

Muni Lot Info For Draft Day Has Been Released

The Muni Lot is closing for the Browns' Draft Party

April 24, 2018
By Paul Laux

If you're getting prepped for Thursday, here is the info you need!  The biggest is that the Muni Lot will be CLOSED for three days to get ready for all of the draft party going-ons.

The draft party is Thursday. Parking spaces in the Muni Lot will be available at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Don't really know what picks we have?  Don't worry, here is a cheat sheet.

  • Round 1: No. 1 and No. 4
  • Round 2: No 33, No. 35 and No. 64.
  • Round 4: No. 114
  • Round 5: No. 150
  • Round 6: No. 175 and No. 188
