Muni Lot Info For Draft Day Has Been Released

By Paul Laux

If you're getting prepped for Thursday, here is the info you need! The biggest is that the Muni Lot will be CLOSED for three days to get ready for all of the draft party going-ons.

Part of Muni Lot closed for three days for Browns' NFL Draft party https://t.co/ApniHvWeWO — fox8news (@fox8news) April 23, 2018

The draft party is Thursday. Parking spaces in the Muni Lot will be available at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Don't really know what picks we have? Don't worry, here is a cheat sheet.