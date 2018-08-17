Muni Lot Rules To Remember If You Are Heading Downtown For The Browns Game

The day has come, Cleveland. The Browns first (preseason) home game is tonight against the Bills.

If you are a Browns fan.. you know the Muni lot is the place to be before games, but just in case you forgot, here's a reminder of the rules you must(?) follow in the Muni lot.

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in & out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot)

Did they say no alcohol???? *thinking face emoji*

Good luck Brownies!