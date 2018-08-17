Muni Lot Rules To Remember If You Are Heading Downtown For The Browns Game

HERE WE GO BROWNIES!

August 17, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

USA TodayImages © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Local
Sports
The Jeremiah Show

The day has come, Cleveland. The Browns first (preseason) home game is tonight against the Bills.

If you are a Browns fan.. you know the Muni lot is the place to be before games, but just in case you forgot, here's a reminder of the rules you must(?) follow in the Muni lot.

  • No open pit fires
  • Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  • No alcohol
  • Saving spaces prohibited
  • Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
  • No in & out privileges
  • All liter must be dispensed in trash containers
  • Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  • Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
  • No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot)

Did they say no alcohol???? *thinking face emoji*

Good luck Brownies!

Tags: 
Cleveland Browns
Muni Lot