Muni Lot Rules To Remember If You Are Heading Downtown For The Browns Game
HERE WE GO BROWNIES!
August 17, 2018
The day has come, Cleveland. The Browns first (preseason) home game is tonight against the Bills.
If you are a Browns fan.. you know the Muni lot is the place to be before games, but just in case you forgot, here's a reminder of the rules you must(?) follow in the Muni lot.
- No open pit fires
- Propane grills only (No charcoal)
- No alcohol
- Saving spaces prohibited
- Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
- No in & out privileges
- All liter must be dispensed in trash containers
- Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
- Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
- No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot)
Did they say no alcohol???? *thinking face emoji*
Good luck Brownies!