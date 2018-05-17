NES Is Returning To Stores In June

By Paul Laux

Now more than ever, nostalgia is really hitting people hard. From boy-bands like Backstreet Boys coming back, to old TV shows like Roseanne making their return, it was only a matter of time before this trend hit technology.

Now, it has, with the classic NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) making it's return to shelves in June.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

While it's not the massive original version you had to plug games into, it still is a smaller version with pre-loaded games!

So, no blowing into cartridges hoping the game would work.

Sales will begin June 29th, and likely go all year.