NES Is Returning To Stores In June
By Paul Laux
Now more than ever, nostalgia is really hitting people hard. From boy-bands like Backstreet Boys coming back, to old TV shows like Roseanne making their return, it was only a matter of time before this trend hit technology.
Baby bird magic! #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/xJ5Z7DXGH2— Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) May 16, 2018
Now, it has, with the classic NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) making it's return to shelves in June.
#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018
While it's not the massive original version you had to plug games into, it still is a smaller version with pre-loaded games!
So, no blowing into cartridges hoping the game would work.
Sales will begin June 29th, and likely go all year.