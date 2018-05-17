NES Is Returning To Stores In June

May 17, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Nintendo

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

By Paul Laux

Now more than ever, nostalgia is really hitting people hard. From boy-bands like Backstreet Boys coming back, to old TV shows like Roseanne making their return, it was only a matter of time before this trend hit technology.

Now, it has, with the classic NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) making it's return to shelves in June.

While it's not the massive original version you had to plug games into, it still is a smaller version with pre-loaded games!

So, no blowing into cartridges hoping the game would work.

Sales will begin June 29th, and likely go all year.

Tags: 
NES