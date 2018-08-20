Netflix Will Not Be Adding Commercials

The rumors are FALSE!

August 20, 2018
There was a rumor swirling around on the internet that Netflix would be adding commercials to their streaming services.

This comes after A LOT of backlash on social media when customers thought Netflix was trying to pull one over on them. 

The company says it IS testing out video promotions between episodes and movies, but they can be skipped.

A company spokesperson said that the videos are not ads or commercials, but personalized recommendations for other shows and movies on the streaming site.

