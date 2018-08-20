Netflix Will Not Be Adding Commercials
The rumors are FALSE!
There was a rumor swirling around on the internet that Netflix would be adding commercials to their streaming services.
This comes after A LOT of backlash on social media when customers thought Netflix was trying to pull one over on them.
Yeah @netflix I'm really not paying for commercials. I'll drop your service like a hot potato if this goes live, TRUST.— sai is silently judging you (@saibellanyc) August 18, 2018
How DARE THEY HAVE commercials?? My ex-boyfriend’s aunt pays GOOD money for my Netflix! https://t.co/zYZRak2iWr— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) August 18, 2018
Netflix: great news!! we're adding finely curated unskippable promotional packages in between all your favorite shows!— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_) August 18, 2018
Everyone: ........so commercials?
Netflix [sweating profusely>: Hahaha no of course not, we'd never do that
[throws smoke bomb>
[disappears>
The company says it IS testing out video promotions between episodes and movies, but they can be skipped.
A company spokesperson said that the videos are not ads or commercials, but personalized recommendations for other shows and movies on the streaming site.