Netflix Will Not Be Adding Commercials

There was a rumor swirling around on the internet that Netflix would be adding commercials to their streaming services.

This comes after A LOT of backlash on social media when customers thought Netflix was trying to pull one over on them.

Yeah @netflix I'm really not paying for commercials. I'll drop your service like a hot potato if this goes live, TRUST. — sai is silently judging you (@saibellanyc) August 18, 2018

How DARE THEY HAVE commercials?? My ex-boyfriend’s aunt pays GOOD money for my Netflix! https://t.co/zYZRak2iWr — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) August 18, 2018

Netflix: great news!! we're adding finely curated unskippable promotional packages in between all your favorite shows!



Everyone: ........so commercials?



Netflix [sweating profusely>: Hahaha no of course not, we'd never do that



[throws smoke bomb>

[disappears> — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_) August 18, 2018

The company says it IS testing out video promotions between episodes and movies, but they can be skipped.

A company spokesperson said that the videos are not ads or commercials, but personalized recommendations for other shows and movies on the streaming site.