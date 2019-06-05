Denny Young Previews All The Food, Music, And Fun To Happen At LaureLive This Weekend

We know that you know that we're excited for LaureLive this weekend.

With a lineup that includes Alec Benjamin, COIN, AJR, Hozier, and Sheryl Crow, how could you not be psyched for the best music festival in Cleveland?!

Denny Young of the Elevation Group has put LaureLive together for the past four years, and he joined The Jeremiah Show to tell you everything you need to know for Saturday and Sunday this weekend at Laurel School's Butler campus.

Denny told us all about the great and vast selection of amazing food you'll want to try this weekend, and all of the other fun amenities that you can utilize, including free re-fillable water stations.

If you're asking yourself, "what can I bring into the venue?" we've also got you covered. Click the link here (LaureLive 2019 Items To Bring Inside The Venue) for some great info.

And listen to Denny break it all down for you in a few easy minutes of listening below!