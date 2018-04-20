USA Today Images

New Kanye Album To Drop In June

Or is he messing with us again?

April 20, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Music
Music News

When Kanye tweets... you listen. Even if half the time you don't know what he's even talking about, we can all decode the words "my album is 7 songs" followed by "June 1st." 

Kanye also teased the idea of releasing a joint album with fellow rapper, Kid Cudi on June 8th.

Kanye's twitter has been interesting lately. With all the album bombs, he also tells us that he is writing a philosophy book. No tweet on when that one is coming out.

 

Tags: 
kanye west
Kid Cudi
twitter
READ MORE READ LESS