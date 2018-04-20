New Kanye Album To Drop In June

When Kanye tweets... you listen. Even if half the time you don't know what he's even talking about, we can all decode the words "my album is 7 songs" followed by "June 1st."

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Kanye also teased the idea of releasing a joint album with fellow rapper, Kid Cudi on June 8th.

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Kanye's twitter has been interesting lately. With all the album bombs, he also tells us that he is writing a philosophy book. No tweet on when that one is coming out.